Texans vs. Raiders injury report: DE Jonathan Greenard out for Week 7

The Houston Texans released their final injury report for Week 7 as they gear up to take on the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Central Time at Allegiant Stadium.

Defensive end Jonathan Greenard (calf) did not practice and was declared out.

Among the questionable were tackle Austin Deculus (ankle), tight end Brevin Jordan (ankle), and receiver Chris Moore (hip). All three were full participants in practice Friday.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (knee), receiver Nico Collins (Achilles/wrist), and defensive end Jerry Hughes (knee) were full participants in practice and received no injury designation for Sunday’s game.

Tight end Darren Waller is out for Las Vegas with a hamstring injury.

