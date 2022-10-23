Texans vs. Raiders highlights Week 7
Watch all of the highlights between the Houston Texans and the Las Vegas Raiders from Week 7 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Here are the Steelers inactives for this week's game.
Up next for the Broncos is a trip to London to face the 2-5 Jaguars.
Kenneth Walker is filling in for Rashaad Penny quite nicely in Seattle
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert caught his own pass on a play he would very much like back.
The Jets won 10 games over the last three seasons and they are halfway to that total through seven weeks of the 2022 season. Breece Hall ran for an early 62-yard touchdown and the Jets defense shut out the Broncos in the second half of a 16-9 road win. The win is the fourth in [more]
Here is what you need to know to be sure you don't miss Sunday's game.
The Dolphins won’t have defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah in Sunday Night Football. His back injury will keep him sidelined as he’s listed among the team’s inactives. But the Dolphins will have left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder), right tackle Greg Little (Achilles), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) and [more]
Here's who won't be on the field Sunday night
See what Tom Brady had to say after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered another crushing upset loss
Tom Brady has defied odds and shown incredible resilience over his Hall of Fame career, but he hit rock bottom with the Bucs' loss to Carolina.
The Buccaneers are 3-4 and look nothing like a contender.
CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, a former NFL official, said he thought the play should have been ruled an incomplete pass.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-4 after losing at Carolina
Updated AP Poll sees Tide stay at No. 6
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 8 of the college football season?
Breaking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 7 loss to the Carolina Panthers
Sound the alarms in Green Bay. That is, if they weren't already blaring.
Rookie Breece Hall ran for a 62-yard touchdown before leaving with a knee injury and the surprising New York Jets won their fourth straight by beating backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the punchless Denver Broncos 16-9 on Sunday. Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner broke up Rypien's fourth-down pass into the end zone to Courtland Sutton with just under 2 minutes remaining. Rypien's final heave in the closing moments fell woefully short of KJ Hamler's grasp at the goal line.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans dropped a would-be touchdown on a deep ball from Tom Brady against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.
When it comes to new 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, there’s a school of thought that, in time, his team will squeeze him to take less. If that happens, he needs to be ready to squeeze back. McCaffrey has $36.2 million in base salary and workout bonuses due over the next three years. Thus, McCaffrey [more]