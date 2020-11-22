Texans vs. Patriots Week 11 live blog: 14-10 Texans, 2nd Q
The Houston Texans take on the New England Patriots Sunday at 12:00 p.m. at NRG Stadium, where the roof will be open for the first time in six years.
Check out the inactives. LT Laremy Tunsil it out. Oh, what fun.
If the Texans are able to beat the Patriots, Romeo Crennel will have beaten Bill Belichick for the first time in his career.
First quarter
15:00 — Patriots call heads. It’s heads. They defer.
12:39 — On a third-and-3 from the Houston 47, QB Deshaun Watson has all day in the pocket, eventually evades a pass rusher, has enough room to run, but tries to complete an intermediate route to RB Duke Johnson that falls incomplete.
6:52 — RB Damien Harris rushes for a 9-yard touchdown. Extra point is good. 7-0, Patriots
3:42 — Watson connects with WR Randall Cobb for a 3-yard touchdown. Extra point is good. Trainers are looking at Cobb on the sideline. 7-7
2:13 — S Justin Reid drops RB Rex Burkhead for a 2-yard loss on third-and-10 from the Patriots’ 36.
Second quarter
13:45 — Initially, the Texans picked up a third-and-8 with Watson connecting with WR Will Fuller. However, a holding call against Houston pushed them back to a third-and-18 from their own 29 that they could not convert.
8:33 — K Nick Folk connects on a 44-yard field goal. 10-7, Patriots
3:58 — Watson bulls over S Devin McCourty for a 4-yard touchdown. Extra point is good. 14-10, Texans
3:13 — Newton throws a pass for no gain to RB James White on third-and-7 from New England’s 28-yard line. ILB Tyrell Adams made the open-field tackle.