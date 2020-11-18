Texans vs. Patriots Wednesday injury report: LT Laremy Tunsil did not participate

The Houston Texans released their Wednesday injury report ahead of their Week 11 showdown with the New England Patriots Sunday at 12:00 p.m. CT at NRG Stadium.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil and running back Duke Johnson both were out of practice due to an illness. Punter Bryan Anger was held out of practice due to a right quad injury, while receiver Kenny Stills had a back injury that kept him out of practice. Safety Michael Thomas also missed practice due to a shoulder injury.

Houston has three players who were limited: guard Senio Kelemete (concussion), outside linebacker Jacob Martin (not injury related, though it is his first practice since coming off COVID reserve), and defensive end Charles Omenihu (hamstring).

