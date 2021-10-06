Texans vs. Patriots Wednesday injury report: WRs Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley did not practice

Mark Lane
·1 min read
In this article:
The Houston Texans released their first injury report of Week 5 as they gear up to face the New England Patriots Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

The Texans listed receivers Chris Conley and Brandin Cooks as non-participants but specified it was not injury related. However, the non-injury related reason is probably unrelated to quarterback Deshaun Watson’s reason for being out of practice for non-injury related reasons all season.

Other players who did not practice were tackle Marcus Cannon (back), running back Rex Burkhead (hip), and center Justin Britt (knee).

Receiver Danny Amendola (thigh) was a limited participant in practice.

Cornerback Jimmy Moreland (illness) and running back Scottie Phillips (illness) were both full participants.

Although he was not on the Week 5 injury report, it does bear mentioning that safety Justin Reid, who was on last week’s injury report with a knee injury and missed Week 3’s Thursday nighter before of it, was not listed on Houston’s injury reprot.

Tackle Trent Brown (calf), guard Shaq Mason (abdomen), and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) did not practice for New England.

For more information on New England’s injury report, check out the Patriots Wire.

