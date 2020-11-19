Texans vs. Patriots Thursday injury report: RB Duke Johnson back at practice

The Houston Texans released their second injury report of Week 11 as they gear up to host the New England Patriots Sunday at 12:00 p.m. CT at NRG Stadium.

Punter Bryan Anger (right quad), safety Michael Thomas (shoulder), and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (illness) did not practice for the second straight day.

However, running back Duke Johnson, who is also listed with an illness on the injury report, was able to practice, though on a limited basis. Receiver Kenny Stills, who was out on Wednesday with a back injury, similarly practice on a limited basis.

Guard Senio Kelemete (concussion), outside linebacker Jacob Martin (not injury related), and defensive end Charles Omenihu (hamstring) were also limited participants in practice.

