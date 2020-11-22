Texans vs. Patriots: Point spread, over/under for Week 11

The Houston Texans’ playoff odds are pretty much shot. However, they are still mathematically alive, and a win can help salvage an otherwise disappointing season.

The New England Patriots stand in the way of the 2-7 Texans. At 4-5, the Patriots’ playoff hopes are very much alive, and riding a two-game winning streak, there is a sense things have turned around for New England.

According to BetMGM, the Patriots have the narrow advantage in this game with a -2 point spread, tied with the Green Bay Packers versus Indianapolis Colts (-2) for the second-slimmest of Week 11. The only team with slimmer odds is Washington at -1.5 against the Cincinnati Bengals, who are the road team going into FedEx Field.

The Texans-Patriots game is tied for the Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints game for the fourth-largest spread of Week 11 at 48.5. The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders (56.5), Packers-Colts (51.5), and Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens (49.5) have higher point totals for the week.

It isn’t unfathomable for the Texans to go over the point total. Seven of their nine contests have gone over the Week 11 point total. However, for the Patriots, only three of their nine games have gone over that threshold. Given the Patriots’ penchant for running the football in the new Cam Newton-led offense, it is possible Houston has to win a slugfest with the Patriots.

One way for the game to go over would be for the Texans’ passing game to open up. If the Texans are able to get to 24 points, the game has a great chance of going over. Whether the Texans win it or not is another story.

