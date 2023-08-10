Texans vs. Patriots live blog: Preseason at last

For Houston Texans fans salivating for the preseason, the wait is finally over. For fans awaiting for the games that count, those don’t start until Sept. 10.

The Texans take on the New England Patriots for their first preseason game of 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The Texans have not played at Gillette Stadium since Week 1, 2018, when Bill O’Brien was the coach. O’Brien will be there tonight, but, much to the relief of Texans fans, as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator.

Clutch City sports fans will get a preview of a new dawn in Texans history. DeMeco Ryans makes his coaching debut, and quarterback C.J. Stroud will see the first action on offense. Fellow first-rounder Will Anderson will also get the nod at defensive end.

How to watch

Houston Texans at New England Patriots — Thursday, Aug. 10, 6:00 p.m. CT

TV channel: ABC-13 (KTRK-TV)

Live stream: FuboTV

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM), Mega 101 (KLOL-FM) (Marc Vandermeer & Andre Ware)

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

Forecast: Forecast: Isolated thunderstorms, 72 degrees, 7 mph wind

Follow the @TheTexansWire and the crew (@therealmarklane, @BigSargeSportz, @Texans_Thoughts, @JohnHCrumpler)

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire