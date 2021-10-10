Texans vs. Patriots inactives: WR Danny Amendola will not play

The Houston Texans announced their inactives ahead of their Week 5 showdown with the New England Patriots Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

In a surprise move, receiver Danny Amendola, who the Texans cut receiver Anthony Miller in favor of, was not active as he continues to deal with a thigh injury, which kept him as a limited participant in all three of Houston’s practices for Week 5.

The Texans also made defensive end Charles Omenihu, cornerback Jimmy Moreland (illness), running back Scottie Phillips (illness), running back Rex Burkhead (hip), tight end Brevin Jordan (illness), and quarterback Deshaun Watson inactive.

For the Patriots, tackle Trent Brown (calf), guard Shaq Mason (abdomen), cornerback Shaun Wade (concussion), cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring), tight end Devin Asiasi, running back J.J. Taylor, and defensive end Ronnie Perkins inactive.