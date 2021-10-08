Texans vs. Patriots Friday injury report: TE Brevin Jordan questionable with illness

The Houston Texans released their final injury report of Week 5 as they get ready to take on the New England Patriots Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

The Texans initially released their injury report at 2:55 p.m. Central Time Friday, but later added rookie tight end Brevin Jordan at 3:55 p.m. Central Time.

According to the latest injury report, Jordan has been added as a non-participant in Friday’s practice with a questionable status for Sunday. Jordan’s injury is listed as “illness.”

Also joining Jordan as non-participants on Friday were running back Rex Burkhead (hip), quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related), and tackle Marcus Cannon (back). Burkhead was ruled out while Cannon was designated as questionable.

Receiver Danny Amendola (thigh) was a limited participant on Friday, and his status is questionable.

Center Justin Britt (knee) was a full participant, and he didn’t have a status for Sunday. Similarly, running back Scottie Phillips (illness) and cornerback Jimmy Moreland (illness) were full participants for the third straight day, and did not have designations for Sunday.

For the Patriots, tackle Trent Brown (calf), guard Shaq Mason (abdomen), and cornerback Shaun Wade (concussion) were listed as out.

For more information on New England’s injury report, check out the Patriots Wire.