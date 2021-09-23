Texans vs. Panthers: Time, TV schedule and streaming info for Week 3

The Houston Texans take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 on Thursday Night Football. To get the Texans to 2-1 will be rookie quarterback Davis Mills, who will be making his first career start.

Mills will be the 18th different quarterback to start for the Texans and the fifth rookie signal caller. The third-round pick from Stanford, the first selection of the Nick Caserio and David Culley era, will help the Texans determine whether quarterback needs to be addressed in the 2022 NFL draft.

Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly told reporters on Sept. 21 that the goal for Houston will be to accentuate what Mills does best.

“I think any time you have a different quarterback in the game, you’re doing what you can to try to play to his strengths,” said Kelly. “Davis has done a good job since he’s got here coming in and putting himself in a position to go out and hopefully make that transition seamlessly. We’re going to still do what we can to make sure we’re putting him in a spot to be successful.”

The task will be difficult as the Panthers are bringing a 2-0 record into NRG Stadium. Carolina’s momentum doesn’t appear to be tapering off. It is worth noting Thursday night will be the Panthers’ first road game of the 2021 season. For the Panthers, their 2-0 record will be tested in Houston.

To get ready for the first week of the regular season, here is important game day information so you can catch the game. Follow the @TheTexansWire and the crew (@therealmarklane, @CotyDavis_24, @TexansDoc)

Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans — Thursday, Sept. 23, 7:20 p.m. CT

TV channel: NFL Network (KTRK-TV, Houston) [Joe Buck & Troy Aikman]

Live stream: FuboTV

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM), Mega 101 (KLOL-FM) (Marc Vandermeer & Andre Ware)

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Forecast: Clear skies, 78 degrees, 8 mph wind (indoors)

Referee: Alex Kemp

Odds: Panthers -8.5