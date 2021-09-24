Texans vs. Panthers second quarter recap: Davis Mills finds the end zone

Texans vs. Panthers first quarter recap

Panthers 3rd drive continued (14 plays, 81 yards, 7:43): RB Chuba Hubbard can’t pick up a yard on fourth-and-1 from the Texans’ 5-yard line, turning it over on downs. The Panthers were moving the football at will against Houston. QB Sam Darnold and his receivers have found the open spots in the Texans’ Tampa 2 scheme. RB Christian McCaffrey is also starting to heat up as he has seven carries for 31 yards.

Texans 3rd drive (6 plays, 11 yards, 5:00): Houston gets the benefit of a Panthers offside, their second of the game, and proceed to give RB Mark Ingram a carry for four yards. Penalties hurt the Panthers on the drive as DT Daviyon Nixon committed a roughing the passer to push Houston out to their own 35-yard line. The Texans gave RB Phillip Lindsay his chances, but he couldn’t get any traction against Carolina’s defense. Houston’s own penalties killed them as they had a false start to create a third-and-16 from their own 29. The Texans gave up with a draw play to RB David Johnson. The boo birds come out at NRG Stadium.

Panthers 4th drive (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:54): Carolina lost McCaffrey on the previous drive with a hamstring injury. DE Jonathan Greenard hit Darnold for a forced fumble, but Panthers C Matt Paradis fell on it before Houston could. Carolina runs a screen pass to Hubbard on a third-and-15, but it only gets half the distance to convert.

Texans 4th drive (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:44): Mills gets sacked on second down and it basically scuttled the drive; three-and-out.

Panthers 5th drive (3 plays, 1 yard, 0:24): DE Whitney Mercilus busts through on third-and-2 and forces a three-and-out. Houston could score some points before the end of the half.

Texans 5th drive (7 plays, 64 yards, 1:12): The Texans went two-minute and Mills was dealing. The Texans concluded the drive with a 2-yard touchdown pass to receiver Anthony Miller, who is making his Houston debut. K Joey Slye missed the extra point. Panthers, 7-6

Panthers 6th drive (2 plays, 4 yards, 0:25): DT Ross Blacklock strip-sacks Darnold to end the drive.

Stats

Texans

Mills: 9/11, 79 yards, TD

Ingram: 3 carries, 16 yards

Cooks: 4 catches, 60 yards

Panthers

Darnold: 13/20, 158 yards; 3 carries, 9 yards, TD

McCaffrey: 7 carries, 31 yards

DJ Moore: 6 catches, 100 yards