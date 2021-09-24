Texans vs. Panthers was the most-watched Thursday Night Football on NFL Network since 2018
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Who knew 7.9 million people couldn’t wait to see Davis Mills make his first start for the Houston Texans?
According to NFL Media, the Texans’ 24-9 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 was the most-watched NFL Network exclusive Thursday Night Football game since 2018 with 7.9 million viewers consuming the game across television and digital platforms.
The ratings for Texans-Panthers was up 35% compared to last season’s Week 3 matchup, when the visiting Miami Dolphins walloped the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-13.
The most-watched Thursday night game exclusively on NFL Network since 2018 was also a Week 3 game when the New York Jets took on the Cleveland Browns. Incidentally, that was the game where future Texans starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor would get injured and then-rookie first-rounder Baker Mayfield would finish the game to deliver Cleveland a 21-17 win.
NFL Media also says that Texans-Panthers was the most watched television program of Sept. 23.