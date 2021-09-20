Texans vs. Panthers Monday injury report: An estimation of participation

The Houston Texans released their first injury report of Week 3 ahead of their encounter with the Carolina Panthers Thursday night at NRG Stadium.

The Texans did not have practice on Monday, and the report is merely an estimation of what participation would have been like if they had practice.

Receiver Danny Amendola (thigh), receiver Nico Collins (shoulder), cornerback Terrance Mitchell (concussion), quarterback Tyrod Taylor (hamstring), and quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related) were listed as non-participants.

The Texans only had two two players listed as limited: linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee) and safety Justin Reid (knee).

