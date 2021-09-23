Texans vs. Panthers inactives: DE Jordan Jenkins inactive

Mark Lane
·1 min read
In this article:
The Houston Texans released their inactives ahead of their Week 3 encounter with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football at NRG Stadium.

The Texans declared receiver Danny Amendola (thigh), cornerback Terrance Mitchell (concussion), and quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related) out on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Houston made tight end Brevin Jordan, defensive end Jordan Jenkins, and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee) were declared out.

The Texans also signed kicker Joey Slye from the practice squad to the active roster. Houston also declared quarterback Jeff Driskel and receiver Chris Moore as their standard elevations from the practice squad.

For Carolina, defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle) was declared out on Wednesday. Receiver Shi Smith, cornerback A.J. Bouye, linebacker Clay Johnston, defensive tackle Phil Hoskins, guard Michael Jordan, and guard Deonte Brown were also declared inactive.

