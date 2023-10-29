Texans vs. Panthers highlights Week 8
Watch the Houston Texans vs. Carolina Panthers highlights, including the top three draft picks from the 2023 NFL Draft, during Week 8 of the season.
Watch the Houston Texans vs. Carolina Panthers highlights, including the top three draft picks from the 2023 NFL Draft, during Week 8 of the season.
The Panthers had a decision to make when they traded for the first overall pick.
It’s a battle of rookie quarterbacks taken at the top of the draft.
The Texans' future looks a lot better with their rookie quarterback.
It's not just that Bryce Young is struggling. He could still rebound. What the Panthers gave up to draft him is the problem.
“I’m not a test-taker. I play football.” Indeed, while Stroud is off to a modest 2-2 start, the Texans have been elated internally to see their rookie take command this quickly,
Cousins would like to have this one back.
Jordan Love hasn't impressed this season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
The Titans' Will Levis threw a beauty of a pass, but was DeAndre Hopkins too open?
Rookie Will Levis made a dramatic impact in his first NFL game, giving the Titans a shot of unexpected hope
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Week 8 was rough for fantasy quarterbacks. But there are some intriguing reinforcements available on the waiver wire for Week 9.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don looks at every game in the Week 8 slate and provides his lineup advice for every matchup.
The 49ers will have to muddle through Week 8 without Brock Purdy.
Dallas unlocked a dimension it hadn't shown this season in demolishing Los Angeles.
Christian McCaffrey tied a record that's stood for nearly 60 years.
The Giants melted down at the end of regulation, leading to a loss.
Receiver A.J. Brown now owns the record for most consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more.
It doesn't much matter who's playing quarterback for the Steelers, whose offense continues to struggle to move the ball.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down all the biggest games and upsets from Week 9 across the college football slate.