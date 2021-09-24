Texans vs. Panthers fourth quarter recap: Carolina dominates 24-9
Panthers 8th drive continued (10 plays, 60 yards, 6:31): TE Tommy Tremble shows up once more with a 30-yard catch from QB Sam Darnold up to the Houston 12-yard line. The drive stalls, but K Zane Gonzalez adds a 21-yard field goal to take an 11-point lead. Panthers, 17-6
Texans 8th drive (8 plays, 40 yards, 3:35): Houston goes back to a hurry-up look, which produces for them. However, Mills gets sacked for four yards on third-and-5 from the Panthers’ 31-yard line. K Joey Slye, who missed an extra point earlier, nails a 53-yard field goal. Panthers, 17-9
Panthers 9th drive (12 plays, 75 yards, 5:02): The Texans get just what they need with a third-and-10 from the Panthers’ 49-yard line with 6:12 to go. Darnold hits WR Dan Arnold for an 11-yard gain. Ultimately, Darnold sneaks for a 1-yard touchdown. Panthers, 24-9
Texans 9th drive (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:36): The Texans weren’t able to get much going and had to turn it over on downs.
Panthers 10th drive (5 plays, 9 yards, 2:31): Carolina kneeled their way to a 3-0 start, while the Texans are 1-2 and take on the Buffalo Bills on the road in Week 4.