Texans vs. Panthers first quarter recap: Sam Darnold jukes out Houston

The Houston Texans take on the Carolian Panthers at NRG Stadium on Thursday Night Football. Carolina got the ball first and had a chance to put points on the board. Here is the first quarter recap.

Panthers 1st drive (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:58): The Texans actually held Carolina to a three-and-out after the Panthers initially gained seven yards on first down. CB Vernon Hargreaves had a nice pass breakup on third-and-3.

Texans 1st drive (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:26): WR Brandin Cooks took a reverse for five yards. However, RB Mark Ingram was dropped for a 1-yard loss on a second-down screen. Defensive end Brian Burns batted QB Davis Mills’ quick out for Cooks on third down.

Panthers 2nd drive (10 plays, 88 yards, 6:00): Carolina used a nice mix of RB Christian McCaffrey to get the drive started combined with utilizing Sam Darnold the passer. Darnold used his ability to scramble around while keeping his eyes downfield. Ultimately, it was Darnold the runner that burned the Texans’ defense as he rushed for a 5-yard touchdown. Panthers 7-0

Texans 2nd drive (5 plays, 27 yards, 3:06): Houston basically had their drive killed on a first-and-10 from their own 37-yard line when TE Pharaoh Brown committed holding. Even though Mills hit Cooks for 11 on the ensuing first-and-20, they weren’t able to convert the third-and-5 from the 42 and had to punt.

Panthers 3rd drive: The Texans had an illegal contact on a second-and-13 from Carolina’s 25-yard line that rebooted their drive. The Panthers are starting to go with McCaffrey as he has three carries for 11 yards thus far on the drive.