Texans vs. Packers Week 7 live blog: Going for 2

The Houston Texans take on the Green Bay Packers and are going for their second win of the season. 2-5 still isn’t a good record, but it looks a heck of a lot better than 1-6. The Packers aren’t going to lie down so easily as they are coming off a 38-10 beatdown at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

It could be Houston’s day. Green Bay offensive lineman David Bakhtiari is out with a chest injury, and running back Aaron Jones is also out with a calf injury. The other Packers inactives include running back Tyler Ervin (wrist), defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (shoulder), safety Darnell Savage (quadricep), cornerback Kevin King, and quarterback Jordan Love.

The Texans will be without tight end Jordan Akins (ankle/concussion) for the third straight week, and inside linebacker Peter Kalambayi (hamstring) is out for the sixth straight game. Other inactives include cornerback John Reid, offensive tackle Charlie Heck, and receiver Keke Coutee.