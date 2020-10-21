Texans vs. Packers: Time, TV schedule and streaming info for Week 7

The Houston Texans take on the Green Bay Packers. For the defending AFC South champions, it is a chance to build confidence, even though a win would give them a 2-5 record and they would still be in third place in the division. For the Packers, a win would help them erase the memories of the 38-10 beatdown they suffered at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 at Raymond James Stadium. The loss to the Bucs would be seen as a one-off, not part of a trend.

The Texans will have to match quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ output. However, it isn’t just Rodgers that is the issue. Green Bay has a potent running game with Aaron Jones. If the Packers aren’t getting it done through the air, or once they have built a sufficient lead thanks to Rodgers’ work through the air, they can melt clock, take air out of the ball with Jones.

Houston can’t afford any giveaways. To quarterback Dehsaun Watson’s credit, he threw for 335 yards and four touchdowns without a pick or a lost fumble. The two-time Pro Bowler was on his game against the Tennessee Titans, but the defense just couldn’t hold on.

At best, it is going to be another shootout, and it more than likely will come down to who has the ball on the last possession.

To get ready for the Week 7 action here is important game day information so you can catch the game.

Green Bay Packers at Houston Texans — Sunday, Oct. 25 at 12:00 p.m. CT

TV channel: FOX (Kenny Albert & Jonathan Vilma)

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM & 100.3 FM), Mega 101 (KLOL-FM) (Marc Vandermeer & Andre Ware)

Location: NRG Stadium

Forecast: Partly cloudy, 77 degrees, 9 mph wind (indoors)

Referee: Clay Martin

Odds: Packers -3.5