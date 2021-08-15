Texans vs. Packers highlights Preseason Week 1
Watch the full highlights of the 2021 Preseason Week 1 matchup between the Houston Texans and the Green Bay Packers. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Yordan Alvarez rips an RBI double to right field, giving the Astros a 3-2 lead in the top of the 3rd inning
Mychal Kendricks visited the 49ers this week. He will sign with the 49ers next week. The free agent linebacker and the team have agreed to terms, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Kendricks was sentenced to one day in jail, three years of probation, and 300 hours of community service last month after pleading guilty [more]
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was happy with what he saw from second-year QB Jordan Love in his NFL debut against the Texans.
Quick rundown of what we learned from the #49ers' preseason loss to the Chiefs.
This is a classic Bill Belichick response.
Dallas Cowboys DT Neville Gallimore suffers “significant” arm injury, and Randy Gregory may be out, too.
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell announced after Friday's preseason game that the team had parted ways with head athletic trainer Dave Granito.
Trey Lance's arm talent is not in question.
The Miami Dolphins’ starting offense didn’t get in the end zone in their preseason-opener Saturday despite having the football inside the Chicago Bears 10 yard line on one occasion and inside the 20 on another.
Patrick Mahomes threw just two passes. But a handful of Chiefs players, some whom you might not yet know, made a statement.
In his NFL debut, 49ers quarterback Trey Lance announced his presence with authority. What will Kyle Shanahan make of it?
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced corresponding roster move for ex-Cleveland Browns linebacker on Saturday.
Here are a few takeaways from tonight's contest in Las Vegas.
Rookie quarterback Trey Lance will get his first NFL test at the helm of the 49ers against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.
3 immediate reactions to Dolphins' offense in 20-13 loss to the Chicago Bears
TAMPA ― On the sixth play of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Bengals, Tom Brady took a shotgun snap and was sacked immediately, disappearing under Bengals defensive linemen Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai. For a few breathless seconds, as Brady was sprawled on the turf, it was fair to question the sanity of playing the 44-year-old Bucs quarterback in a meaningless game. There simply ...
Justin Fields started slow, but looked like a potential star once he got things going in his first preseason game.
Quarterback Zach Wilson got his first taste of NFL game action on Saturday night against the Giants and the Jets didn’t ask too much of their first-round pick. Wilson was 6-of-9 for 63 yards while playing the first two offensive possessions of the night. The Jets kicked a field goal to cap their first drive [more]
Trevor Lawrence wasn't perfect, but he had some big-time throws.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers asked for receiver Randall Cobb, and Rodgers got receiver Randall Cobb. Now, Rodgers wants another former teammate back in Green Bay. Rodgers, along with Cobb and left tackle David Bakhtiari, took to social media to stump for the Packers to re-sign Matthews. “BRING HIM BACK,” Rodgers typed over a photo of [more]