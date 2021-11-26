Texans vs. Jets injury report: DE Jonathan Greenard questionable

In this article:

The Houston Texans released their final injury report of Week 12 as they prepare to face the New York Jets Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

The Texans declared quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related) and defensive end Jordan Jenkins (knee) out for the game.

Receiver Nico Collins (hip), defensive end Jonathan Greenard (foot), and cornerback Lonnie Johnson (illness/foot) were limited in practice and also questionable.

Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee) and safety A.J. Moore (back) were full participants in practice and did not receive injury designations.

For the Jets, running back Michael Carter (ankle) was declared out. Receiver Corey Davis (groin), defensive end Folorunso Fatukasi (foot), defensive lineman John Franklin-Meyers (hip), defensive end Shaq Lawson (wrist), linebacker C.J. Mosley (shoulder), defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd (elbow) were all declared questionable.

For more information on New York’s injury report, check out the Jets Wire.