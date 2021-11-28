Texans vs. Jets first quarter recap: New York leads 3-0

Texans 1st drive (12 plays, 62 yards, 5:58) — Houston started Tytus Howard, who has played left guard all season, at left tackle. The Texans faced a fourth-and-1 from their own 41-yard line, and Houston went for it with RB Rex Burkhead picking up a 10-yard gain. However, it was all for naught as Houston got in the red zone. QB Tyrod Taylor had his pass tipped by DT John Franklin-Myers, who intercepted it on a second-and-9 from the Jets’ 17-yard line.

Jets 1st drive (7 plays, 24 yards, 3:28) — The Texans defense, which is playing without one of its leaders in S Justin Reid, managed to keep the Jets to just three points. K Matt Ammendola hit a 31-yard field goal to take an early lead. Jets, 3-0

Texans 2nd drive (3 plays, -6 yards, 2:04) — Houston responded with a three-and-out. Taylor took a sack as LB Quincy Williams burst through to drop him for a 10-yard loss on third-and-6 from Houston’s 29-yard line.

Jets 2nd drive (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:25) — Seemingly CB Tavierre Thomas got an interception as QB Zach Wilson tossed a pass at the line of scrimmage intended for RB Ty Johnston. The booth decided to not review the ruling on the field of an interception, and Houston got the ball at the Jets’ 24-yard line.

Texans 3rd drive () — The Texans were aided by penalties from the Jets, including a pass interference on third-and-10 from New York’s 19-yard line. Taylor continues to struggle against the blitz as he took a sack on the drive, which continues into the second quarter.