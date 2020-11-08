Texans vs. Jaguars Week 9 live blog: 10-7, Texans

The Houston Texans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field. Follow along in the live blog if you can’t catch the game conventionally.

First quarter

15:00 — The Jaguars win the toss and will receive.

14:08 — On third-and-8 from the Jaguars’ 28-yard line, QB Jake Luton throws a 72-yard touchdown to WR D.J. Chark. Extra point is good. Jaguars, 7-0

13:44 — That didn’t take long. QB Deshaun Watson throws a 57-yard touchdown pass to WR Brandin Cooks that is YAC all the way. Extra point is good. 7-7

12:44 — The Texans turn the Jaguars three-and-out on a third-and-8.

9:48 — K Ka’imi Fairbairn hits a 54-yard field goal. Texans, 10-7

6:25 — The Texans stop the Jaguars on third down, get the ball back on a punt that is downed at their own 5-yard line.