Texans vs. Jaguars Wednesday injury report: TE Jordan Akins did not participate

The Houston Texans announced their first injury report ahead of their Week 5 showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 12:00 p.m. CT at NRG Stadium.

Tight end Jordan Akins did not participate as the former 2018 third-round pick is dealing with an ankle injury and a concussion.

Inside linebackers Dylan Cole (knee), Benardrick McKinney (shoulder), and Peter Kalambayi (hamstring) were limited participants. Also joining them as limited participants were defensive tackle Brandon Dunn (elbow), left tackle Laremy Tunsil (elbow), fullback Cullen Gillaspia (hamstring), and running back Buddy Howell (hamstring).

Houston had no injured players were full participants.

For the Jaguars, they had eight players not participate, including defensive end Josh Allen (knee) and linebacker Myles Jack (ankle).

