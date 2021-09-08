Texans vs. Jaguars Wednesday injury report: S Lonnie Johnson did not participate
The Houston Texans released their first injury report of Week 1 as they prepare to host the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.
The Texans had five players listed on the injury report, including quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was listed as a non-participant in practice due to reasons not related to any injury.
Texans
Player
Injury
Participation
QB Deshaun Watson
Not injury related
Did not participate
S Lonnie Johnson
Thigh
Did not participate
DT Maliek Collins
Knee
Limited
DE Whitney Mercilus
Thigh
Limited
LB Kevin Pierre-Louis
Thigh
Limited
Jaguars
Player
Injury
Participation
CB Tre Herndon
Knee
Did not participate
CB Tyson Campbell
Calf
Calf