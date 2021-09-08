Texans vs. Jaguars Wednesday injury report: S Lonnie Johnson did not participate

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Lane
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Houston Texans released their first injury report of Week 1 as they prepare to host the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

The Texans had five players listed on the injury report, including quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was listed as a non-participant in practice due to reasons not related to any injury.

Texans

Player

Injury

Participation

QB Deshaun Watson

Not injury related

Did not participate

S Lonnie Johnson

Thigh

Did not participate

DT Maliek Collins

Knee

Limited

DE Whitney Mercilus

Thigh

Limited

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis

Thigh

Limited

Jaguars

Player

Injury

Participation

CB Tre Herndon

Knee

Did not participate

CB Tyson Campbell

Calf

Calf

Recommended Stories