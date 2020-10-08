Texans vs. Jaguars Thursday injury report: TE Jordan Akins limited in practice

The Houston Texans released their Thursday injury report ahead of their Week 5 showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 12:00 p.m. CT at NRG Stadium.

Tight end Jordan Akins, who did not practice Wednesday with an ankle injury and a concussion, was upgraded to a limited participant in Thursday’s practice.

Inside linebacker Peter Kalambayi, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury since the start of the season, did not participate in practice after having three full practices last week and a limited practice Wednesday.

Inside linebackers Dylan Cole (knee) and Benardrick McKinney (shoulder) were limited in practice along with left tackle Laremy Tunsil (elbow), running back Buddy Howell (hamstring), and defensive tackle Brandon Dunn (elbow).

Fullback Cullen Gillaspia (hamstring) was a full participant in practice.

