Texans vs. Jaguars second quarter recap: Passing game ignites

Texans-Jaguars first quarter recap

The Houston Texans passing offense found a spark, and helped extend their lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars to 27-7 going into halftime. Here is a look at the drives:

Jaguars drive 3 (continued) — QB Trevor Lawrence was able to convert a third-and-17 from the Jaguars’ 29 and get to the Houston 44-yard line. On a third-and-9 from the Houston 30, Jacksonville had an incomplete pass, but a holding call. Rather than decline the penalty, Texans coach David Culley elected to push Jacksonville back. On the ensuing play, a third-and-19, DT Maliek Collins was called for roughing the passer. The Jaguars had first-and-10 from the Texans’ 25, and then Lawrence hit TE Chris Manhertz for a 22-yard touchdown two plays later. Texans, 14-7

Texans drive 4 — The Taylor-to-Cooks connection may be viable in 2021, as the duo hooked up for a 24-yard gain to the Jacksonville 49 on the second play of the drive. The Texan stall out on a third-and-3 incomplete pass to RB Rex Burkhead. Houston settles for a 40-yard Slye attempt. Texans 17-7

Jaguars drive 4 — The Jaguars were nickel-and-diming the Texans, but, as has been the case, penalties have killed Jacksonville’s drives. Facing a second-and-13 from the 50-yard line, Lawrence was pressured, rolled to his left, and threw it well behind WR Devin Smith. S Justin Reid picked it off and returned it to the Jacksonville 48-yard line.

Texans drive 5 — It appeared the Texans wouldn’t be able to do anything with Reid’s takeaway after failing to pick up a third-and-2 from the Jaguars’ 40-yard line. Instead, on fourth down, it looked like Jacksonville jumped offside, moving into the neutral zone and inducing the offense to jump. Instead, they called it against the Texans, officially making it Houston’s second three-and-out of the game.

Jaguars drive 5 — Houston immediately picks off Lawrence as he stares down WR D.J. Chark. CB Vernon Hargreaves returns it up to the Jacksonville 7-yard line.

Texans drive 6 — The Texans aren’t able to punch it in and have to settle once more for a Slye field goal, which could be a recipe for a soft kill against better teams. Texans, 20-7

Jaguars drive 6 — The Jaguars again go three-and-out. It only took 11 seconds to run three plays.

Texans drive 7 — QB Tyrod Taylor appeared to hurt his hand on the drive. He was able to get a deep ball to WR Brandin Cooks down to the 8-yard line. The Texans capped off the drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass to WR Danny Amendola. Texans, 27-7

Texans stats

Taylor: 14-23, 229 yards 2 TDs; 2 carries, 12 yards

Ingram: 11 carries, 34 yards, TD

Cooks: 4 catches, 128 yards

Reid: 1 INT

Hargreaves: 1 INT

Jaguars stats

Lawrence: 10-21, 133 yards, TD, 2 INT; 1 carries, -2 yards

James Robinson: 4 carries, 22 yards

Marvin Jones: 3 catches, 55 yards

Manhertz: 1 catch, 22 yards, TD