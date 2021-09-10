Texans vs. Jaguars: Point spread, over/under for Week 1

The Houston Texans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game that will inaugurate two coaching eras for each AFC South squad.

The Texans are turning to David Culley, a longtime NFL assistant for 27 years to be their fourth full-time coach in franchise history. The Jaguars are calling up Urban Meyer from the college ranks to take over where Doug Marrone left off.

Both coaches are managing a rebuild. For Meyer, he gets the chance to work with Trevor Lawrence. Culley gets to manage another season of decline as the Texans work to get upfield to the offseason where their draft capital and salary cap space should provide for an effective rebuild.

For the Texans, Sunday represents an opportunity to start off the season with a win, which would be a great way to commence the season given W’s will be few and far between in 2021.

According to Tipico, the Jaguars are favored by -3.5. The Texans are among the six home underdogs this week as the Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions, New York Giants, and New Orleans Saints are also dogs at home.

The point total for the game is 45.5, representing the . Only the Broncos-Giants at 41.5, Patriots-Dolphins at 43.5, and the three-way tie of Panthers-Jets, 49ers-Lions, and Chargers-Washington at 44.5 have lower point totals than the Houston-Jacksonville game.

The last matchup between Jacksonville and Houston did go over 45.5. In Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field, three-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson and the Texans edged rookie quarterback Jake Luton and the Jaguars 27-25 for Houston’s second win of the season.

