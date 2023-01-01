Texans vs. Jaguars live blog: 0-0 Jaguars, 1st Q

The Houston Texans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17 from NRG Stadium.

The Texans have won their last nine games against the Jaguars.

Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson said that the game isn’t meaningless, even though nothing can be decided in their race with the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South until next week. A win does nothing to help the Jaguars.

A win for the Texans would start to interfere with their positioning for the No. 1 overall pick, pending the Chicago Bears also lose in Week 17. Houston would have 3.5 wins to the Bears’ three.

First quarter

15:00 — Texans get the ball first.

14:17 — The officials give the Texans a generous spot on third-and-1 on the Houston 35 as RB Dare Ogunbowale picks up the first down with just a yard.

12:12 — On another third-and-1 from the Houston 45, Ogunbowale gets stuffed.

11:35 — The Texans go for it on fourth down. C Scott Quessenberry snaps the ball a bit early for QB Jeff Driskel, who didn’t appear to be ready for the ball and wasn’t able to make an adequate sneak attempt. The Jaguars stuffed him for no gain. Turnover on downs.

8:28 — RB Jamycal Hasty rushes for a 5-yard touchdown. Extra point is good. 7-0, Jaguars

