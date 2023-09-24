Texans vs. Jaguars live blog: LT Laremy Tunsil out again

Laremy Tunsil won’t be available for the second straight week.

The three-time Pro Bowler is nursing a knee injury that landed him with the questionable designation on Friday’s injury report. Tunsil didn’t show favorable results during the Saturday walkthrough, and the Houston Texans left their starting left tackle behind.

Can the makeshift offensive line hold against the Jacksonville Jaguars?

How to watch

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars — Sunday, Sept. 24, 12:00 p.m. CT

TV channel: KRIV-TV

Live stream: FuboTV

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM), Mega 101 (KLOL-FM) (Marc Vandermeer & Andre Ware)

Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

Forecast: Sunny, 89 degrees, 6 mph wind

