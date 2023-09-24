Texans vs. Jaguars inactives: 5 injured players make the list

The Houston Texans released their game day inactives ahead of their Week 3 encounter with the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at TIAA Bank Field.

The Texans ruled out linebacker Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist), safety Jalen Pitre (chest), and cornerback Tavierre Thomas (hand) on Friday. Left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) was ruled out on Saturday.

Cornerback Derek Stingley (hamstring), who was added to the injury report Thursday, was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Houston also declared quarterback Case Keenum, running back Dare Ogunbowale, and defensive end Derek Rivers inactive for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville ruled out receiver Zay Jones (knee) and safety Antonio Johnson (hamstring) on Friday.

The Jaguars also declared receiver Parker Washington, running back Jamycal Hasty, and receiver Elijah Cooks inactive for Week 3.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire