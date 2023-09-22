Texans vs. Jaguars Friday injury report: LB Denzel Perryman out

The Houston Texans released their final injury report for Week 3 as they prepare for the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at TIAA Bank Field.

The Texans declared linebacker Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist), cornerback Derek Stingley (hamstring), cornerback Tavierre Thomas (wrist), and safety Jalen Pitre (chest) out for the game. All four did not participate in practice.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil was listed as questionable, and was a limited participant in practice.

Receiver Tank Dell (thigh), tackle George Fant (ankle/knee), defensive end Jonathan Greenard (knee), safety Eric Murray (concussion), quarterback C.J. Stroud (right shoulder), Jimmie Ward (hip), and receiver Robert Woods (rest – not injury related) were all full participants for the second straight day. None of them had injury designations.

Receiver Zay Jones (knee) and safety Antonio Johnson (hamstring) were declared out for the Jaguars.

Outside linebacker Josh Allen (shoulder), defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder), and safety Andrew Wingard (shoulder) were listed as questionable.

