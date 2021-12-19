Texans vs. Jaguars fourth quarter recap: Houston sweeps Jacksonville 30-16

Texans vs. Jaguars first quarter recap

Texans vs. Jaguars second quarter recap

Texans vs. Jaguars third quarter recap

Texans 7th drive (6 plays, 13 yards, 3:34) — [continued] QB Davis Mills looks for TE Jordan Akins on a third-and-8 from the Houston 17-yard line. CB Tyson Campbell picks off the pass and returns it to the Texans’ 22-yard line.

Jaguars 8th drive (4 plays, 5 yards, 2:04) — DE Derek Rivers gets his second “sack” of the game to scuttle the Jaguars’ chance for a touchdown. The official scorers ruled that it was a run play behind the line of scrimmage. Nevertheless, the Jaguars go three-and-out, although K Matthew Wright hits a 35-yard field. Texans, 23-16

Texans 8th drive (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:49) — As has been the problem for the Texans’ offense all year, the offense stalls in the second half, three-and-out.

Jaguars 9th drive (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:58) — The Texans defense holds forth and the Jaguars go three-and-out again. DT Ross Blacklock got away with one on the third down as he banged his shoulder pad into WR Laquon Treadwell’s face mask after the play. Alex Kemp’s officiating crew missed it. Otherwise, it could have been a personal foul and first down for Jacksonville.

Texans 9th drive (5 plays, 23 yards, 2:05) —The Texans pick up a first down to melt some clock. However, it ends in a P Cam Johnston punt, who backs up the Jaguars at their own 4-yard line.

Jaguars 10th drive (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:17) — Jacksonville similarly goes three-and-out.

Texans 10th drive (6 plays, 55 yards, 2:47) — Mills caps off the afternoon with a 43-yard touchdown pass to WR Brandin Cooks that was mostly Cooks as it was a quick out. Texans, 30-16

Jaguars 11th drive (11 plays, 57 yards, 2:22) — The Jaguars tried to add points with their final possession, but they couldn’t provide any. The Texans sweep the Jaguars for the third fourth straight year, and Houston will no doubt be locked in at the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, pending no one else wins another game.