Texans vs. Jaguars final injury report: None questionable for Houston in Week 9

The Houston Texans released their final injury report ahead of their Week 9 encounter with the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 12:00 p.m. CT at TIAA Bank Field.

Inside linebacker Kyle Emanuel won’t make the trip for Houston and has been declared as out.

Tight end Jordan Akins (ankle/concussion), receiver Randall Cobb (illness), inside linebacker Peter Kalambayi (hamstring), and cornerback Bradley Roby (knee) were full participants in practice for the second straight day and none of them received a designation for the game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars declared LB Dakota Allen (ankle), QB Gardner Minshew (right thumb), and RB Devine Ozigbo (hamstring) out. None of them participated in practice.

LB Shaquille Quarterman was placed on the injury report as questionable with a knee issue. He did not participate in practice.

OL A.J. Cann (shoulder), WR Keelan Cole (back), OL Brandon Linder (hip), LB Myles Jack (ankle), CB Sidney Jones (ribs), OL Cam Robinson (knee), and S Jarrod Wilson (hamstring) were limited participants in practice, but none of them received a designation for the game.

TE Tyler Eifert (scheduled day off/neck), DE Adam Gotsis (scheduled day off), TE James O’Shaughnessy (scheduled day off), and S Brandon Watson (hamstring) also received no designation. All four were full participants in practice.