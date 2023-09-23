Texans vs. Jaguars broadcast map: Where will the game be on TV?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-1 after beating the Indianapolis Colts in their opener and losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. Their second home game of the season looks to be a much easier with the 0-2 Houston Texans coming to town

The Week 3 home game for the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET with coverage on FOX. In-market fans will have the game on their local FOX affiliate and can stream the game on fuboTV.

Chris Myers will be on play-by-play coverage in the booth with Robert Smith providing analysis.

Fans in the yellow area on the map below will have the Texans vs. Jaguars game on their local FOX station, according to 506sports.com:

The majority of this country (highlighted in blue) will have the New Orleans Saints vs. the Green Bay Packers on their local FOX channel during the 1 p.m. slot.

Those who aren’t in an area highlighted yellow will need NFL Sunday Ticket, now offered by YouTube, to watch the Jaguars as an out-of-market game.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire