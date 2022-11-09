Texans vs. Giants Wednesday injury report: WR Brandin Cooks did not practice with wrist injury

The Houston Texans released their first injury report for Week 10 as they gear up to take on the New York Giants Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at MetLife Stadium.

Receiver Brandin Cooks did not practice with a wrist injury. Linebacker Neville Hewitt (hamstring) and defensive lineman Jerry Hughes (not injury related – rest) also did not practice.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (chest), receiver Nico Collins (groin), receiver Phillip Dorsett (ankle), defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson (illness), running back Dameon Pierce (chest/shoulder), and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Mayvin (groin) were limited in practice.

Guard-center Justin McCray was a full participant as he works back from a concussion.

Rookie tackle Evan Neal did not practice with a knee injury for New York.

