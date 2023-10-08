Texans vs. Falcons highlights Week 5
Watch the highlights from the Week 5 matchup between the Houston Texans and the Atlanta Falcons.
Houston-Atlanta wasn't much of a matchup until the fourth quarter, and then it turned spectacular.
Stroud continues to validate the Texans' decision to draft him No. 2 ... and makes a case for why he should have been No. 1.
The Jaguars are looking for their second straight win in London.
Game 1 of the 2023 WNBA Finals showed that no hype was too big for this battle.
Ty Chandler took a handoff on a direct snap to successfully convert a fake punt and keep the Vikings' drive alive on Sunday afternoon.
The offense wasn't even on the field when the Giants broke their first-half touchdown drought, which shouldn't surprise Giants fans one bit.
Oklahoma jumped up seven spots from No. 12 up to No. 5 after beating Texas.
After a big game in Week 4, Lamar Jackson will have a much tougher job against a stout Steelers defense.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens at Steelers game.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers his lineup advice for every remaining game on the Week 5 slate, along with some intriguing DFS values.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Rams game.
Caleb Williams and USC outlasted Arizona in triple overtime, but it was not a promising performance from the Trojans.
Here's how to watch the Kentucky vs. Georgia game this week, plus the rest of the Week 6 college football schedule.
No. 10 Notre Dame’s dreams of a College Football Playoff berth were almost certainly put to rest with a 33-20 loss at No. 25 Louisville.
Get those daily fantasy football lineups ready to crush any contest in Week 5 with Dalton Del Don's primer.
Few on either side like the super-team moniker bestowed upon them in the offseason. But few can argue with the results that each team is filled with some of the league’s best talent that is aligned for a Finals for the ages.
There's a “94.5% chance” the linebacker makes his season debut, he told reporters.