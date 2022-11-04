Texans vs. Eagles live blog: 7-7, 2nd Q

The Houston Texans take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football to kickoff Week 9.

Updates for the World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies will also be provided as Game 5 continues at Citizens Bank Park in the City of Brotherly Love.

Quarterback Davis Mills faces an uphill challenge on Battle Red Day as receivers Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks are both out.

It also does not help the cause at all that the Texans have never beaten the Eagles, going 0-5 all-time in the season series.

First quarter

9:42 — Mills throws a 2-yard touchdown pass to rookie TE Teagan Quitoriano, who is making his NFL debut after spending the first eight weeks on injured reserve. Extra point is good. Texans, 7-0

World Series update — Astros and Phillies tied 1-1 bottom of the first inning.

1:36 — RB Miles Sanders rushes for a 2-yard touchdown. Extra point is good. 7-7

0:20 — RB Dameon Pierce loses a yard on first-and-10 from the Houston 36-yard line as the first quarter comes to a close.

Second quarter

World Series update — Astros and Phillies still tied 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning.

