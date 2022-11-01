Texans vs. Eagles injury report: WR Brandin Cooks listed with wrist injury

The Houston Texans released their first injury report ahead of their Thursday Night Football matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9.

The injury report was merely an estimation of participation as the Texans held a walkthrough.

Receiver Brandin Cooks was listed on the injury report with a wrist, although he was in the “full participation” category. Defensive tackle Roy Lopez (shoulder) was also listed as a full participant.

Guard A.J. Cann (illness), linebacker Christian Harris (thigh), and cornerback Desmond King (knee) were listed as limited participants.

Safety Grayland Arnold (quad), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (chest), receiver Nico Collins (groin), linebacker Neville Hewitt (hamstring), and guard Justin McCray (concussion) were listed as non-participants.

For more information on the Eagles’ injury report, check out the Eagles Wire.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire