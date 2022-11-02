Texans vs. Eagles injury report: WR Nico Collins still unavailable to practice

The Houston Texans released their second injury report of Week 9 as they gear up to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football from NRG Stadium Nov. 3.

The Texans held a walkthrough and the participation is merely an estimation.

Nevertheless the club listed receiver Nico Collins (groin) as a non-participant. Joining the second-year wideout were defensive tackle Maliek Collins (chest), safety Grayland Arnold (quad), guard Justin McCray (concussion), and linebacker Neville Hewitt (hamstring).

Linebacker Christian Harris (thigh) and cornerback Desmond King (knee) were listed as limited participants.

Guard A.J. Cann (illness) was a full participant after being limited on Monday. Roy Lopez (shoulder) was also listed as a full participant.

Receiver Brandin Cooks (wrist/not injury related) was listed as a non-participant.

