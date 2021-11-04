Texans vs. Dolphins: Time, TV schedule and streaming info for Week 9

The Houston Texans are on a seven-game losing streak. One of the few teams in the NFL as hard-luck as they are right now are the equally 1-7 Miami Dolphins.

The two bottom feeders in their respective divisions will take each other on in Week 9.

Both teams are featuring young quarterbacks. The Texans have third-round rookie Davis Mills leading them to a paltry 8.5 points per game in his road starts while the Dolphins have Tua Tagovailoa, their former 2020 first-round pick.

Both teams tried to get a deal done as three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson wants to leave the Texans for the Dolphins.

To get ready for the ninth week of the regular season, here is important game day information so you can catch the game. Follow the @TheTexansWire and the crew (@therealmarklane, @CotyDavis_24, @TexansDoc)

Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins — Sunday, Nov. 7, 12:00 p.m. CT

TV channel: FOX (KRIV-TV, Houston, Channel 26) [Chris Myers & Daryl Johnston]

Live stream: FuboTV

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM), Mega 101 (KLOL-FM) (Marc Vandermeer & Andre Ware)

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Fla.

Forecast: Mostly sunny, 75 degrees, 15 mph wind

Referee: Adrian Hill

Odds: Dolphins -6.5