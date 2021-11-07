Texans vs. Dolphins second quarter recap: Houston mistakes prove costly, 17-6

Texans vs. Dolphins first quarter recap

Dolphins 4th drive (5 plays, 15 yards, 2:24) — Houston stuffed Gaskin for a 2-yard loss on the first play, which ended the first quarter. On a second-and-10 from the Dolphins’ 27-yard line, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill was able to force a fumble of RB Myles Gaskin with rookie DT Roy Lopez recovering.

Texans 4th drive (7 plays, 20 yards, 3:21) — The Texans move the ball enough to put K Ka’imi Fairbairn into field goal range, who nails a 31-yard field goal. Dolphins, 7-3

Dolphins 5th drive (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:57) — The Texans were able to turn the Dolphins three-and-out, and Houston was able to get the ball back at their own 25-yard line.

Texans 5th drive (6 plays, 19 yards, 3:08) — The Texans couldn’t do anything meaningful with the possession other than pick up a first down. However, the Texans’ special teams managed to recover a fumble on a punt return.

Texans 6th drive (4 plays, 6 yards, 0:58) — Houston goes three-and-out. Fairbairn hits the 36-yard field goal, but a delay of game forces the Texans to kick again. Fairbairn just hits the 43-yard field goal. Dolphins, 7-6

Dolphins 6th drive (10 plays, 46 yards, 3:24) — Miami’s offense appeared to be dealing and had a first-and-10 from the Houston 30-yard line. However, defensive tackle Maliek Collins and defensive end Jordan Jenkins were able to meet at QB Jacoby Brissett for a sack sandwich. Referee Adrian Hill’s crew may have missed a face mask call on Collins. Sooner or later, you knew TE Mike Gesicki would factor into the drive, and he caught an 18-yard pass to nearly make up the lost yardage. However, Houston held the Dolphins on third-and-4, and the Dolphins settled for a 42-yard K Jason Sanders field goal. Dolphins, 10-6

Texans 7th drive (2 plays, -8 yards, 0:15) — DE Emmanuel Ogbah sacks Taylor on the first play at the 26-yard line. On the second play, LB Jerome Baker picked off Taylor’s pass that was being chucked out of bounds. You have to see it to believe it.

Dolphins 7th drive (4 plays, 26 yards, 0:24) — Brissett makes the Texans pay the price with a 5-yard touchdown to WR Mack Hollins. Dolphins, 17-6

Texans 8th drive (1 play, 8 yards, 0:29) — The Texans hand off the ball and go to the locker room.

Stats

Texans

Taylor: 9/19, 90 yards, 2 INTs

Phillip Lindsay: 5 carries, 25 yards

Chris Conley: 2 plays, 38 yards

Dolphins

Brissett: 13/25, 146 yards, TD, INT

Myles Gaskin: 11 plays, 28 yards, TD

Jaylen Waddle: 5 catches, 59 yards