Texans vs. Dolphins live blog: 30-0 Dolphins, 2nd Q

The Houston Texans take on the Miami Dolphins with a noontime Central kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium.

The Texans at 1-8-1 are finally going with a different quarterback as Kyle Allen replaces Davis Mills in the lineup.

If Houston has any success and lucks into a win, it won’t hurt their draft positioning as a good game-and-a-half over the nearest putrid teams, the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers. That tie of Houston’s from Week 1 does make things interesting as it relates to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

A win would give the Dolphins first place in the AFC East.

Follow along for all the action.

First quarter

15:00 — Houston gets the ball first. Miami deferred.

13:42 — New quarterback, same results: QB Kyle Allen throws an incomplete pass intended for TE O.J. Howard on a third-and-6 from the Houston 29. The Texans start three-and-out.

11:42 — On a third-and-7 from the Houston 39, QB Tua Tagovailoa throws a 22-yard pass to WR Jaylen Waddle. The Dolphins enter Houston’s red zone.

10:30 — A holding call stalled Miami as they worked to overcome a yards-to-go of 20 yards. On a third-and-20 from the Texans’ 27-yard line, Tagovailoa’s pass is tipped and falls incomplete.

10:26 — K Jason Sanders nails a 45-yard field goal. 3-0, Dolphins

10:14 — CB Tremon Smith takes a kickoff from midway end the zone out and slips. Houston takes over at their own 10-yard line.

8:29 — Allen gets sacked on third-and-9 from the Texans’ 22-yard line, virtually in the same place where Smith slipped. According to Texans Radio commentator Andre Ware, the Dolphins were practicing on that end of the field — the right side of the 50 on a TV screen — and similarly had slippage issues. Texans Radio sideline reporter speculated it could be because the Miami Hurricanes played Pitt the night before and chewed up the field.

5:00 — WR Tyreek Hill is a yard short on a third-and-5 from the Houston 16-yard line.

4:19 — On fourth-and-1 from Houston’s 12, Tagovailoa hits WR Trent Sherfield for 9 yards. Texans LB Christian Harris was injured on the play.

Story continues

3:05 — Tagovailoa scrambles in the backfield, keeping his eyes on the end zone. Eventually TE Durham Smythe comes open and catches a 4-yard touchdown pass. Extra point is good. 10-0, Dolphins

2:10 — The Dolphins let the Texans off the mat with a 12-men penalty as the Texans were about to face a third-and-1 from their own 34 at risk of going three-and-out.

1:18 — On a third-and-6 from Houston’s 43, Allen misses Howard again.

Second quarter

13:19 — G Justin McCray replaces Kenyon Green at left guard for the second straight series.

12:36 — Allen chucks an interception that lands right in the waiting arms of LB Andrew Van Ginkel and is returned to the Houston 3-yard line.

12:27 — RB Jeff Wilson rushes for a 3-yard score. Extra point is good. Dolphins, 17-0

11:39 — Houston follows up their turnover drive with a three-and-out.

6:29 — Somehow the Dolphins offense stalls out at the 5-yard line on a third-and-goal.

6:26 — Sanders hits a 23-yard field goal. Dolphins, 20-0

5:50 — If you want to know what type of football awareness LT Laremy Tunsil has, check it out. Allen was strip-sacked as LB Bradley Chubb simply got around Allen and tapped the ball out of his hands. Tunsil quickly fell on the football to preserve the drive.

5:09 — Of course, it was all for nothing as TE Jordan Akins fumbled and CB Xavien Howard recovered it for a 16-yard touchdown. Dolphins, 27-0

2:13 — The Texans’ drive goes nowhere as Allen dumps off to TE Teagan Quitoriano for seven yards on a third-and-13 from their own 27-yard line.

0:03 — DT Maliek Collins sacks Tagovailoa and bends him back awkwardly. The Dolphins manage to get back to the line of scrimmage and spike the ball for a Sanders field goal attempt.

0:01 — Sanders’ 35-yard field goal attempt is good.

Halftime

Stats

TEXANS

Allen: 10/16, 49 yards, INT; 1 carry, 5 yards

Dameon Pierce: 4 carries, 7 yards

Jordan Akins: 2 catches 15 yards

DOLPHINS

Tagovailoa: 20/34, 278 yards, TD

J. Wilson: 7 carries, 10 yards, TD

Waddle: 4 catches, 80 yards

Hill: 5 catches, 69 yards

Injuries

LB Christian Harris left with 4:19 to go in the first quarter with a shoulder injury and was questionable to return.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire