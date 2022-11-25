Texans vs. Dolphins injury report: CB Derek Stingley out with a hamstring

The Houston Texans will be without the services of their No. 3 overall cornerback as they take on the Miami Dolphins Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from Hard Rock Stadium.

Derek Stingley will miss his second consecutive game as the former LSU product battles with a hamstring injury.

Stingley was the only Texans player declared out for the game, and the only Houston player to receive an injury designation. The rookie did not practice all week for Houston.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (chest) and linebacker Neville Hewitt (hamstring) were full participants in Friday’s practice.

The Dolphins declared running back Raheem Mostert doubtful and had quarterback Teddy Bridgewater listed as questionable.

