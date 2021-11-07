Texans vs. Dolphins highlights Week 9
Watch the highlights from the matchup between the Houston Texans and the Miami Dolphins in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL Season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The Raiders offense was in need of a deep threat in Sunday’s loss to the Giants and it looks like DeSean Jackson is going to fill that role. Jackson told Josina Anderson that he is joining the Raiders. The Rams released Jackson after failing to find a trading partner before Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Raiders [more]
The Saints backup quarterback brought his team back from a 24-6 deficit in the 4th quarter, but eventually lost to Atlanta 27-25.
Eagles icon DeSean Jackson is still chasing a Super Bowl ring, and he's landed with an intriguing division-leader with a solid fit. By Adam Hermann
REPORT: Raiders signing WR DeSean Jackson
Fox viewers won’t see the Kansas City defense try to sack Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. Before the games began, however, Fox viewers got a chance to see a quartet of Hall of Famers verbally give him the business, from the Naval Academy in Annapolis. Terry Bradshaw had the most pointed critique of Rodgers, who someday [more]
Patriots QB Mac Jones grabbed and twisted Panthers DE Brian Burns' ankle after taking a sack early in Week 9.
Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick was furious with Mac Jones after the Patriots quarterback twisted the ankle of a Carolina player in the first quarter of Sunday's Week 9 game.
Aaron Rodgers' own Instagram account shows an entitled player who didn't care about NFL's rules. It's time for him to face some consequences.
How far will Michigan State fall in the College Football Playoff rankings after losing to Purdue?
A play by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in the first half of Sunday’s game was not well received by Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick. Panthers defensive end Brian Burns strip sacked Jones and Jones then grabbed Burns’ ankle to keep him from pursuing the loose ball. He eventually twisted Burns’ ankle to take him down and [more]
It was Allen-on-Allen crime in a shocking upset.
Where do all the top teams rank in the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25 after Week 10? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?
Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders is out for the third straight week. He'll miss Saturday's game vs. Texas Southern.
Trickeration worked early for LSU against Alabama
Dallas didn't look anything like a contender in Week 9.
Several NFL analysts, including Hall of Famers Terry Bradshaw and Jimmy Johnson, criticized Aaron Rodgers on pregame shows for his "selfish" actions.
Here are the winners and losers from the Patriots' commanding win over the Panthers.
The Patriots lost running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson to injuries against the Panthers on Sunday. Here's the latest on their statuses.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers blatantly and repeatedly violated the rule that requires unvaccinated players to wear masks in the facility, when conducting press conferences. The NFL is indeed exploring whether and to what extent Rodgers failed to comply with the mask requirement while in the facility, a requirement for all unvaccinated players. The league has [more]
Bill Belichick instantly became a meme with this choice of outfit.