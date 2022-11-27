Texans vs. Dolphins highlights Week 12
Watch the highlights from the Week 12 matchup between the Houston Texans and the Miami Dolphins.
With the Dolphins holding a 30-6 lead, left tackle Terron Armstead out and Tua Tagovailoa taking some hits, Miami pulled its quarterback with 3:18 remaining in the third quarter. Skylar Thompson replaced Tagovailoa with Teddy Bridgewater inactive with a knee injury. Tagovailoa finished 22-of-36 for 299 yards and a touchdown. The Dolphins led 30-0 at [more]
Now they are set to make their triumphant return roughly 22 years later.
The Broncos entered Sunday having allowed the third-fewest points this season. They entered with the worst-scoring offense. It didn’t get any better against the Panthers. At one point, defensive lineman Mike Purcell ran off the field and up to Russell Wilson on the sideline yelling. The Broncos scored a late fourth quarter touchdown and recovered [more]
The Patriots lost to the Vikings 33-26 on Thanksgiving. Here's how that defeat impacts New England's position in the AFC playoff race entering Week 13.
All 32 NFL teams are in action for a Thanksgiving Week slate of games that headline Week 12.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn't hold on in overtime as they fell to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, 23-17. Here's how Brady fared in the defeat.
The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of carrying Russell Wilson's water.
Michigan is No. 2 behind Georgia and ahead of TCU and USC.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after Week 13. They're the last bowl projections before the reveal next Sunday.
The Browns rallied to down the Buccaneers in overtime
It’s arguably no coincidence that, with Green Bay’s playoff chances circling the drain — and with quarterback Aaron Rodgers looking particularly inaccurate during crunch time of a Week 11 loss to the Titans — more information has been emerging about a thumb injury through which he has been playing. With the Packers at 4-7 and [more]
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and potential Giants target. Here's the latest...
With quarterback Zach Wilson on the bench, and journeyman Mike White on the field, the New York Jets have a credible passing game.
Henry looked to be on his way to an easy touchdown.
Neither were the coaching staff, as head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters after the game that the Wolverines had "emptied the playbook" during the Wolverines' 45-23 victory over the Buckeyes on Saturday. Part of that emptying of the playbook was calling a trick play in a crucial moment. With the Wolverines driving in the fourth quarter, Kalel Mullings, a linebacker converted to running back this week, threw the ball to find a wide-open Luke Schoonmaker to extend the drive.
USA TODAY Coaches top 25 college football poll and rankings for 2022, Week 14
Former and current Wisconsin players react to the reports of Luke Fickell being named as Wisconsin's next head coach:
Mike White sure looks like the Jets starting quarterback after an impressive start against Chicago.
The Commanders are in the playoff conversation with a home-and-home upcoming against the rival New York Giants.
The Dolphins (8-3) pounded Houston and now the playoff push begins. Will Miami get it done against teams like the 49ers, Chargers and Bills?