Texans vs. Dolphins Friday injury report: TE Pharaoh Brown out

The Houston Texans released their final injury report of Week 9 as they prepare to face the Miami Dolphins Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Texans ruled out tight end Pharaoh Brown (thigh), linebacker Christian Kirksey (thumb), linebacker Hardy Nickerson (concussion), and quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related).

Defensive end Jonathan Greenard (foot), tight end Brevin Jordan (ankle), defensive end Jacob Martin (knee), center-guard Justin McCray (ankle), and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (illness) were upgraded to full participants in practice, along with running back Rex Burkhead (hip) and receiver Chris Conley (calf). None of the full participants were given an injury designation for the game.

For Miami, linebacker Jerome Baker (knee) and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (left finger/ribs) were given the questionable designation.

For more on the Dolphins’ injury report, check out the Dolphins Wire.