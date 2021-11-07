Texans vs. Dolphins fourth quarter recap: Miami gets the win 17-9

Texans vs. Dolphins first quarter recap

Texans 11th drive (14 plays, 92 yards, 5:40) — [continued] The Texans drive all the way down to the Dolphins’ 2-yard line and get stuffed. Houston elects to kick the field goal. K Ka’imi Fairbairn hits the chip shot 20-yard field goal. Not bad for a drive that saw a third-and-14 from the Texans’ own 4. Dolphins, 17-9

Dolphins 10th drive (8 plays, 28 yards, 3:40) — DE Jacob Martin comes up with a big play to get the strip sack of QB Jacoby Brissett. DT Maliek Collins comes up with the recovery for a first-and-10 at their own 40-yard line.

Texans 12th drive (5 plays, 12 yards, 2:39) — On a first-and-10 from the Dolphins’ 45-yard line, QB Tyrod Taylor gets eaten by the turf monster. Essentially, the drive gets killed as Houston is unable to overcome a third-and-12 from the Dolphins’ 48-yard line. The Texans punt.

Dolphins 11th drive (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:16) — The Texans defense is able to get the Dolphins off the field. Punt is fielded at the Texans’ 19-yard line.

Texans 13th drive (2 plays, 15 yards, 0:29) — On a first-and-10 from the Texans’ 30-yard line, Taylor seemingly completes a pass to TE Jordan Akins, who bobbles it as he corrals into his breadbasket. Dolphins coach Brian Flores threw the challenge flag, and the ruling on the field of an incomplete pass was overturned. Miami recovered.

Dolphins 12th drive (3 plays, 1 yard, 2:01) — With the Texans out of timeouts, the Dolphins go three-and-out, but melt 2:01 off the play clock.

Texans 14th drive (4 plays, 13 yards) — Houston is backed up at their own 2-yard line and can’t get a drive going. The Texans fall to 1-8 while the Dolphins go to 2-7. Bring on the bye.

