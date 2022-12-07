Texans vs. Cowboys Wednesday injury report: K Kai’mi Fairbairn limited

The Houston Texans released their first injury report of Week 14 as they prepare to play the Dallas Cowboys at 12:00 p.m. Central Time Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Texans listed kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn as limited in Wednesday’s practice with a groin injury.

Linebacker Garret Wallow was a full participant as he was listed with an ankle injury.

Defensive end Mario Addison (knee), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (rest – not injury related), receiver Brandin Cooks (calf), receiver Nico Collins (foot), fullback Troy Hairston (chest), defensive tackle Kurt Hinish (shoulder), defensive end Jerry Hughes (rest – not injury related), and cornerback Derek Stingley (hamstring/illness) were listed as non-participants in practice.

#Cowboys injury report: DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DT Jonathan Hankins (non-injury/personal)

CB Kelvin Joseph (illness)

DE Sam Williams (illness) LIMITED

DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot)

DT Quinton Bohanna (knee)

S Jayron Kearse (shoulder) — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 7, 2022

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire